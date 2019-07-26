Police: Kentucky couple found asleep with infant in hot car. meth in formula can

Police say a Kentucky couple is behind bars after they were found asleep in a hot car with an infant inside.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports police in Louisville found Matthew and Haly Shields asleep inside a vehicle on the 1400 block of 7th Street. The vehicle was turned off, and all the windows were rolled up.

Officers would knock on the windows to take the couple up, and Matthew Shields told police the two were asleep for eight hours.

EMS workers responded to check on the baby, who was sweating and not responding to visual or auditory stimuli. The baby was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital, and the condition of the baby is unknown at this time.

Police searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and a pipe inside of a chewing tobacco can. Officers also found a meth pipe inside a baby formula can.

The couple is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.