Police: Kentucky father punished kids by forcing them to do push-ups for 30 minutes straight

A Kentucky father is accused of abusing his children by forcing them to do strenuous workouts for breaking house rules and talking back.

A Mount Vernon police report says James Kidwell would subject two children to various abusive acts as a form of punishment from Jan. 24-28.

Kidwell is accused of forcing his 11-year-old and 13-year-old to do push-ups for 30 minutes straight. One of the children had rug burns as a result of the push-ups.

The father is also accused of making the two eat soap, and one had a sore in his mouth because of the soap. One of the children also had a bruise on his chest where Kidwell punched the child.

Police say Kidwell would also make them stand two steps away from a wall and lean into it with their foreheads for up to 30 minutes.

Kidwell was arrested Monday and charged with criminal abuse. His bond was set at $10,000.