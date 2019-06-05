Police: Kentucky high school band teacher gets student high before sex acts

A Kentucky high school band teacher is behind bars after police say he provided marijuana to one of his students and had sex with her.

Hopkinsville police say Jordan Seth Peveler, 30, is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy after two incidents in 2017.

A complaint states Peveler provided marijuana to the 16-year-old in June 2017. After she was under the influence, Peveler was able to get the girl to perform oral sex.

Peveler is also accused of having sex with the student when she was a 17-year-old at his Hopkinsville home.

A school bio states Peveler was the band director at Hopkinsville High School.