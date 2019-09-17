Police: Kentucky high school cheerleading coach accused of sending inappropriate video to team

A Kentucky high school cheerleading coach was arrested after police say he sent an inappropriate video to members of the team.

Paducah police say Paducah Tilghman High School coach David Wade, 43, is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence after sending a video of a male masturbating to several of the cheerleaders.

Wade is accused of deleting the message and asking the cheerleaders to delete the message as well. He is also accused of trying to hide his phone from detectives.

He would later admit to sending the video, but he claims it was an accident.

Wade was placed in the McCracken County Jail.