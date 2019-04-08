Police: Kentucky juveniles set fire to elementary school playground

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Kentucky say three juveniles were arrested after setting fire to an elementary school playground.

The Greenville Police Department responded to Greenville Elementary School just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.

Investigators determined three juveniles intentionally started the fire. The three were all charged with first-degree criminal mischief. One of the three juveniles was charged with marijuana possession.

The fire caused damage to a large portion of the playground.

 
