Police: Kentucky juveniles set fire to elementary school playground

Police in Kentucky say three juveniles were arrested after setting fire to an elementary school playground.

The Greenville Police Department responded to Greenville Elementary School just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.

Investigators determined three juveniles intentionally started the fire. The three were all charged with first-degree criminal mischief. One of the three juveniles was charged with marijuana possession.

The fire caused damage to a large portion of the playground.