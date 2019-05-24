Police: Kentucky man holds Amazon driver at gunpoint over gravel driveway

Police in one Kentucky city arrested a man after officers say he went to extreme measures to have his gravel driveway tidied up.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Officers responded to the home of Kenneth Allan Vance, 63, of La Grange Thursday after an Amazon driver claimed he was held at gunpoint because of the condition of the driveway.

Vance is accused of ordering the driver to get out of his truck and take the keys out of the ignition. He would go into his home, grab a rake and order the driver to even out the gravel.

Police arrested Vance and charged him with wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court May 27.