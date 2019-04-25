Police: Kentucky man says he kept semi-truck because he wasn't paid for job

A safety inspection of a semi-truck ended with its driver being arrested for stealing the vehicle.

WAVE reports that Louisville Metro Police stopped the semi on Fern Valley Road Wednesday morning. A check of the vehicle’s registration showed it had been reported stolen in Illinois.

That report also told the officer that the driver of the semi, David Demps, 53, of Louisville was the person who stole the vehicle.

Demps' arrest report said the vehicle’s owner had delayed reporting the semi as stolen because he was trying to negotiate with Demps for it return.

Police say after Demps’ arrest his sister came to pick up a dog he had in the semi, and she told police the semi owner owed her brother money for past runs and that her brother said he was going to keep the semi until he got paid.

Demps is charged with theft by unlawful taking by an auto valued at more than $10,000 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections, according to WAVE.

