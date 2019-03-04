Police: Kentucky man seen on video breaking leg of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

A Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he broke the leg of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

WAVE 3 reports that Curt D. Marshall, of Oldham County, was arrested after his girlfriend's son was treated for a broken femur at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

The child suffered a spiral fracture and bruising on his legs and cheeks, according to the arrest report.

In deleted cell phone video, police say Marshall could be seen grabbing the 2-year-old around the ankles and throwing him head over feet onto the couch.

Police say the incident occurred on February 20. But, the child's mother also said Marshall hurt the child on other occasions, including trying to put a lit cigarette in his mouth, burning his lip and smacking the child to cause bruises.

Marshall is charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault.

