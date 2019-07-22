Police: Kentucky man tries to kiss underage girl, threatens her with gun at Kroger

A Kentucky man was arrested after police say he tried to kiss a 14-year-old girl before threatening her with a gun at a grocery store.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Louisville Metro Police arrested 62-year-old Paul Ritchie after officers say he approached a girl at a Kroger Saturday and started to inappropriately touch her.

Ritchie's arrest report states the victim tried to stop him, but he then showed her a gun in his waistband and threatened her.

Officers stopped Ritchie after he left the store and went to a bus stop. Ritchie is charged with terroristic threatening and sexual abuse.