Police: Kentucky newborn found covered in feces with gun, drugs nearby

A Kentucky mother is behind bars after police say she had a handgun and drugs near her feces-covered newborn child.

Gray affiliate WAVE3 reports Courtney Alexus Minks, 20, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, trafficking in a controlled substance, criminal abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia after police saw the conditions inside a Louisville home.

Police said there was a handgun, a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine and digital scales on a coffee table near the newborn child.

The child was covered in feces from the waist down and had a large bruise on the back of the head. Officers got an emergency custody order for the child, who was taken to the hospital.

Minks was placed in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections jail.