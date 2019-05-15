Police: Kentucky officer kills man after being hit by vehicle

Police say a Kentucky officer has shot and killed a man after being hit by a vehicle.

Louisville Metro Police tell Gray affiliate WAVE officers were trying to stop a vehicle as a part of a robbery investigation Wednesday morning in Jeffersontown.

Police say the LMPD officer was outside of a vehicle when the driver crashed into him and a Jeffersontown police cruiser. The LMPD officer then shot the driver. The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital before being pronounced dead.

The officer is being treated and is expected to make a recovery. No one else was injured.

Police have not identified the man shot and killed.