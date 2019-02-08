Police Kentucky toddler dies after being mauled by family dog

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Kentucky say a small child died after being mauled by a family dog.

Guthrie police tell Gray affiliate WBKO the 1-year-old was attacked by a Pit Bull mix after a thunderstorm may have triggered the animal.

The child had injuries to the head, chest and neck as a result of the mauling. The toddler dies after being transported to the hospital.

The child's grandmother was injured when trying to pull the dog off her grandchild. She was treated and released from the hospital.

 
