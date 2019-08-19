Police: Kentucky woman charged after dogs found malnourished

A Kentucky woman was arrested after police say she abandoned two dogs without food or water.

Louisville Metro Police tells Gray affiliate WAVE a 6-year-old and 4-year-old dog were left without food and water when a man moved out of his home.

Officers say Jolene Wiggers visited the house after the man left his home, but she didn't provide care for the two dogs. Someone reported the dogs to the city's animal services department, and they determined the dogs were starving, dehydrated and matted.

Wiggers is charged with two counts of animal cruelty.