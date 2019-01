A Kentucky woman is behind bars after police found 29 dead animals and 41 animals showing signs of neglect and malnourishment.

Glasgow police say Heather Gillock, 29, is responsible for the animals' conditions. The animals were found at a home on Goodnight Terrace Road in Cave City.

Police learned of the cruelty after receiving word of the situation from animal control.

Gillock remains in the Barren County Detention Center on no bond.