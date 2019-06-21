Police: Kentucky woman meets Tinder date, gets robbed at gunpoint

Police in a Kentucky city say a woman thought she was meeting a man on Tinder, but she instead got robbed at gunpoint when she arrived.

Gray affiliate WBKO reports Bowling Green police received a call of a person who was pistol-whipped and robbed at a park Thursday.

When police arrived, a female victim told officers she met a man on the online dating app Tinder and met for a date. The woman let the man get inside her car, but that's when a second vehicle pulled up behind her's. An armed man approached her window with a gun and stole her purse and phone. They also took the date's phone in the process.

The woman told officers she was knocked to the ground and thought she was hit in the head with a gun. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for head injuries. The date was picked up by his brother, and he said he was going to call police and report the robbery.

Police say they would find the vehicle involved in the robbery later that night and found the victim's purse along with a firearm.

Investigators learned a 17-year-old drove the car involved in the robbery. 21-year-old Kenan Husic was the man who met the victim for the date, while 18-year-old Admir Becirovic was the passenger inside the robbery vehicle. All three would admit to playing a role in the robbery.