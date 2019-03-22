Police: Laurel County woman leaves small child with intoxicated man, drugs in vehicle

A Laurel County woman is behind bars after police say she went inside a Walmart, leaving an intoxicated man, drugs and a small child in a vehicle.

London police responded to Walmart for a report of shoplifting and public intoxication Thursday night. Officers found the man passed out in the passenger seat of the vehicle when they arrived. The small child was sitting in the back seat.

The man was placed under arrest because of his level of intoxication. He would tell authorities that Amanda Holbrooks, 33, of London drove the vehicle and left him and the small child in the parking lot while she went inside the store.

Officers searched the vehicle and found prescription pills and methamphetamine inside.

Holbrooks was arrested and charged with methamphetamine possession and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.