Police: Lexington con-artist Sherman Denny nearly hits officer while leaving scene

Lexington police say serial scammer Sherman Denny nearly hit an officer when driving away from a scene.

Photo: Lexington Police/Twitter

Police say workers at the Country Inn & Suites on Executive Drive recognized Denny from previous reports and called law enforcement.

Officers arrived soon after and one tried to make contact with Denny. This is when Denny drove through the parking lot of a nearby gas station, almost hitting the officer. The officer was unharmed.

Denny was last seen driving on Winchester Road toward Interstate 75. He is already wanted for theft by deception, and he could face additional charges because of what happened Monday morning.

Police have had multiple run-ins with Denny over the past year. He will often approach victims saying he is from out of town and forgot his diabetes medication.

The story is updated to accurately reflect where police say they encountered Denny