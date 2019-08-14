Police: Lexington man arrested for kidnapping woman at bar

A Lexington man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a woman at a Mt. Sterling bar.

The Mt. Sterling Police Department said officers received a complaint Friday night about a female who was kidnapped at a bar.

Police say William Penn and the victim are old acquaintances, and they went together to the bar. Penn became agitated and aggressive, and a bar employee helped sneak the woman out of the back door.

Investigators say Penn started texting threats against the victim and her family, and he was able to coerce her into getting back into a car with him. Penn then pulled a knife on her.

The victim was able to contact police by the time they made it to Lexington, but when Penn realized this was happening, he jumped out of the car and ran away.

Penn was arrested in Lexington on the kidnapping charge and was placed in the Fayette County Detention Center. He may face additional charges.