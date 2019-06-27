Police: Lexington man attacks officer in hospital following drug arrest

A Lexington man is behind bars after police say he attacked an officer in the hospital.

Joshua Laster is accused of cutting a Richmond officer while at a hospital following his arrest. (Photo: WKYT)

An arrest report states Richmond police responded to Cottonwood Drive after receiving a report of unusual activity in a van at a driveaway. When officers arrived, they found Joshua Lee Laster in the backseat of the vehicle.

Police say Laster tried to hide needles while trying to ingest the drugs he possessed. Laster was placed in a neck restraint to prevent him from swallowing controlled substances, and he would spit them out as a result. Officers said he spit out bags containing what they believed were heroin, cocaine and Xanax bars.

Officers began searching Laster and found additional Xanax bars. He was arrested and taken to a Baptist Health Richmond to be medically cleared.

At the hospital, Laster is accused of spitting on an officer, an EMT and two hospital staffers. He would later need to be restrained and eventually stunned. During the attempt to subdue Laster, the officer said he received a laceration that needed to be glued shut.

Laster is facing several drug charges, tampering with physical evidence, assault and disorderly conduct. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center.