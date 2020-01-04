Police: Lexington man charged with arson; German shepherd defends home

A man is in the Fayette County Detention Center, accused of setting several small fires outside of a home on Coriander Lane.

According to an arrest citation, fire crews were called to the home on the evening of Jan. 1. When they arrived, investigators say they found the remains of multiple fires that had been extinguished by the tenant. Crews say the fires appeared to be intentionally ignited. They also found a propane torch on the ground in the back yard, next to a large gap in the fence leading into an adjacent back yard.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found a man later identified as 34-year-old Derek Martin in that adjacent back yard. After discovering Marin had multiple outstanding warrants, he was arrested.

According to officers, the fires that had been set were discovered very soon after they were started, largely in thanks to the victims’ German shepherd. Investigators say the dog began barking when the fires started. When the tenants let the dog out, it reportedly chased the suspect into the neighbor’s back yard.

Martin is now charged with arson, along with his outstanding warrants.

