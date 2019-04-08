Police searching for missing Lexington man with diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

Lexington police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has diabetes and dementia.

Police have issued a Golden Alert for 68-year-old Lawrence R. Smith.

Smith was last seen Saturday evening. His phone and vehicle were both at his home. He is 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description available.

Police say they are concerned for Smith's safety, especially because he doesn't have his medication.

If you have any information on Smith, you are asked to call 911.