Police: Lexington murder suspect plotted ex-boyfriend's death before starting fire

Lexington police revealed new details in court Tuesday about a murder suspect accused of killing her ex-boyfriend before setting a home on fire.

Christina Young (Lexington Police)

Detective Timothy Upchurch testified in court Tuesday, saying Christina Young admitted to killing her ex-boyfriend Demetrius Gordon. Young is charged with murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

"Young admitted to, on the morning of the homicide, going to the residence of Demetrius Gordon, and attempted to speak to him, that he was dating another girl and she wanted to know why he was dating this particular person and wanted to confront him as to why he hadn't been man enough to tell her about it," Upchurch said. "She stated that they got into an argument, at which point in time she stabbed him."

Upchurch also believes Young tried to cover up Gordon's death following the stabbing, accusing her of setting the exterior garage his body was in on fire. She would then go home and sign into the victim's Facebook account to make it look like he was still alive.

Young is also accused of getting rid of potential evidence like Gordon's wallet cellphone and clothes.

The judge didn't set a bond, and the case will be presented to the grand jury.