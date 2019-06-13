Police: Lexington neighborhood damaged following BB gun shooting spree

People living in a Lexington neighborhood say at least six cars and home were hit in an overnight BB gun shooting spree.

Photo: WKYT

"I've lived here for 18 years, and it's the first time it's ever happened," Meadowthorpe neighborhood resident Christine Harvey said.

Harvey was one of many in the neighborhood who woke up Thursday to see their front windows cracked and cars dented. Another person who found damage was Robert Jones.

"It looked like gunshots through the window at first. I came over here, looked at her window, realized it was BBs because there's multiple, up to about 15 BBs in her one window sill alone sitting there," Jones said. "I started walking around the house, realized they hit three windows and hit my vehicle and also did my neighbors as well."

Jones was glad no one was hurt, but he is not happy about having to pay to repair the damage.

"I've got three little kids in there. They could have gotten hit themselves last night through the window. It could have been worse than it is," Jones said. "The monetary damage is what's really gonna hurt all of our neighbors here because we're gonna have to file a claim with insurances, and it'll probably come right out of our pocket."

Lexington police took multiple damage reports Thursday morning, and they expect to take more throughout the day.

Police haven't said if they know who caused the damage, and neighbors say they weren't able to get a description.