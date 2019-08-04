Police: Louisville man in family argument stabbed stepfather in head

A Louisville man is charged in a domestic violence assault after reportedly stabbing his stepfather in the head.

According to sister station WAVE, the incident happened at a home on Sherry road Friday night.

An arrest report states 20-year-old Justin Flener got into an argument with his stepfather and his biological son. Flener reportedly tipped over a motorcycle and used a metal pipe to bust out the windows of two vehicles at the scene, as well as a window in front of the house.

Investigators say Flener also stabbed his stepfather in the back and twice in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, Flener wouldn’t speak to detectives about what happened but said he was going to fix the problem by killing his stepfather.

Along with the domestic assault charge, Flener is charged with criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.

Flener is being held in Metro Corrections without bond.

