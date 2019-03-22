Police: Louisville man posted on Facebook he wanted to murder “good kiddies”

James Grimes (Photo: WAVE/Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
Updated: Fri 2:24 PM, Mar 22, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A tip about some disturbing messages on social media led to the arrest of a Louisville man on terroristic threatening charges.

Television station WAVE says police following the tip found a message from James Grimes on Facebook that said he intended to murder “good kiddies” and asking how many explosives it would take to blow up a school.

Further, Grimes claimed he was inspired by the recent terror attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, according to an arrest citation.

Grimes was arrested and taken to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

 
