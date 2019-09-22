Police: Louisville man raped acquaintance, threatened to kill her, her fiancé

A man is in jail after police say he raped a woman, and then threatened to kill her and her fiancé is she told anyone.

Television station WAVE3 reports that 25-year-old Austen Bush was arrested Friday in connection to the incident.

An arrest report states Bush went to the woman’s house Thursday and demanded she let him in, threatening to kick down her door if she didn’t open it.

The report further states once inside, Bush hit the woman with an open fist, pulled her clothes off and raped her.

Investigators say they found several text messages from Bush to the woman on the following day, one reading, “You keep our secret and I will never bother you again, honey.” Another threatened to “put a bullet” in her and her fiancé.

Bush now faces charges of rape, assault, and terroristic threatening.

