Police: Macy’s loss prevention officer assaulted by suspect

A Lexington man is behind bars after reportedly shoplifting from the Macy’s at Fayette Mall while being under the influence.

According to an arrest citation, officers arrested 19-year-old Joseph Bryant around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The citation states Bryant was “manifestly under the influence of alcohol” when he attempted to take items from the store past the point-of-sale without paying for them.

The citation further states that he assaulted a loss prevention officer when she attempted to approach him.

Bryant is now in the Fayette County Detention Center charged with public intoxication and robbery.

