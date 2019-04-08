Police: Man shot Kentucky woman while she laid in bed with a child

A Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he killed one man and shot another woman who was laying in bed with a child.

Gray affiliate WAVE3 reports police responded to a double shooting on Parthenia Avenue in Louisville Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found two victims.

An arrest citation stated Elvis Ray Carrier used a rifle to shoot toward a house, and the two were hit by gunfire. 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman died at the scene, and the woman was transported to the hospital after being shot twice in the chest. The child laying next to her was unharmed.

Police believe the dispute began with an argument outside the home.

Carrier is charged with first-degree assault and five counts of wanton endangerment. His bond is set at $500,000 cash.