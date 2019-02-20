Police: Man arrested after stabbing his brother

A Kentucky man was arrested on Tuesday night after police say he stabbed his brother.

Harrodsburg Police arrested Lucas Claunch, 31, after they say he got into an argument with his brother.

His brother confronted him after he accused Claunch of disowning his mother, according to police. That verbal argument led to a fight, according to police.

Claunch, police say, pulled out his knife and eventually stabbed his brother in his lower back.

The victim was taken by helicopter to UK Hospital with a serious injury, police say.

Claunch is charged with 1st-degree assault .