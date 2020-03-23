Kentucky man accused of murdering sex offender

Kentucky State Police says they have charged an Annville, Ky. man in connection to the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader.

KSP says 23-year-old Jesse Gibson was charged with murder and kidnapping and is now at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Officials say Rader had been reported missing on Jan. 31.

According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Rader was also a lifetime registered sex offender for crimes involving a 6-year-old victim.

KSP is also asking for help from the public with finding 48-year-old Bruce Carr of Manchester, Ky. and 35-year-old Melissa Gulley of Richmond, Ky., who are being sought for murder and kidnapping in connection to Rader's death.

Officials say the two are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officials ask that anyone with information contacts the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at 859-623-2404, or their local law enforcement.