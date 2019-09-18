Police: Man arrested in connection to attempted theft from Scott County EMA vehicles

Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a man  who was caught on surveillance attempting to steal from emergency vehicles  has been arrested in Madison County.

After the story aired on WKYT, deputies say they had several tips come in.

Deputies say they learned Daniel Blevins had other unrelated warrants and helped guide Madison County deputies to a home in Richmond.

Scott County investigators interviewed Blevins. They say he has pending charges for the attempted theft at the fire station.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus