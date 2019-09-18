Police: Man arrested in connection to attempted theft from Scott County EMA vehicles

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a man who was caught on surveillance attempting to steal from emergency vehicles has been arrested in Madison County.

After the story aired on WKYT, deputies say they had several tips come in.

Deputies say they learned Daniel Blevins had other unrelated warrants and helped guide Madison County deputies to a home in Richmond.

Scott County investigators interviewed Blevins. They say he has pending charges for the attempted theft at the fire station.