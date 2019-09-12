Police: Barricade situation ends peacefully

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man has peacefully come out of a home after being barricaded inside for hours.
Police officers were called to a home on Halifax Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday.
A woman there told officers her husband's behavior was off, so she took her children and left.
Police tell WKYT the man had a weapon in the house, which prompted a larger response with SWAT officers.
Lexington police say they have the home and the area contained.
Police say they are working with the man to make a peaceful resolution and he surrended peacefully just before 11 p.m. Thursday.