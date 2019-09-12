Police: Barricade situation ends peacefully

Lexington police say a man has peacefully come out of a home after being barricaded inside for hours.

Police officers were called to a home on Halifax Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

A woman there told officers her husband's behavior was off, so she took her children and left.

Police tell WKYT the man had a weapon in the house, which prompted a larger response with SWAT officers.

Lexington police say they have the home and the area contained.

Police say they are working with the man to make a peaceful resolution and he surrended peacefully just before 11 p.m. Thursday.