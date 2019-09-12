Police: Barricade situation ends peacefully

Lexington police responded to a home with a man inside refusing to leave. (Photo by WKYT)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:05 PM, Sep 12, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man has peacefully come out of a home after being barricaded inside for hours.

Police officers were called to a home on Halifax Drive at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

A woman there told officers her husband's behavior was off, so she took her children and left.

Police tell WKYT the man had a weapon in the house, which prompted a larger response with SWAT officers.

Lexington police say they have the home and the area contained.

Police say they are working with the man to make a peaceful resolution and he surrended peacefully just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus