Police: Man breaks into Garrard County business, gets shot by the owner

A man is in jail accused of breaking into a Garrard County business before being shot by the owner.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a business on Old Lexington Road.

Police said Dale Parker got into the business from the roof. He was armed with a metal pipe when he was confronted by the owner, who lives there.

The owner told police Parker threatened him, so he shot Parker.

As police were arriving at the scene, officers say they found Parker's son nearby. He was taken into custody.

Police continued on to the business where they found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound inside.

Parker was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital and was released around 6:30 a.m.

Parker was then taken to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

