Police: Man charged with DUI after narrowly avoiding collision with school bus

A man is in the Pike County Detention Center after witnesses reported he was driving erratically and nearly collided head-on with a school bus.

According to television station WYMT, police were called to a crash on US 460. The caller reportedly told officers the driver got back on the road in the wrong direction and just missed the bus.

The driver then reportedly parked in the fire lane of the Food City, where a Kentucky Highway Department truck pulled in behind the vehicle to keep it from leaving.

When police arrived, they say the vehicle had pulled up onto the sidewalk in an attempt to drive away.

Police say the driver, Kevin Way Hopkins, showed signs of intoxication. He was charged with DUI and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

Several witnesses came forward with video showing Hopkins swerving across the road while he was driving, nearly causing several crashes.

