Police: Man found dead in Henry County home

Police called to a home in Eminence, Ky. before sunrise on Oct. 10 found a man dead. The victim had suffered severe trauma to the head. (Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
Updated: Thu 10:01 AM, Oct 10, 2019

EMINENCE, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a homicide in Henry County after a man was found dead in a home.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Eminence police were called to a home on Jackson Road around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say an officer found the deceased man with apparent trauma to the head. The call initially came in as a possible kidnapping.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name. They are looking for a person of interest and a woman who may be with the person they are looking for.

 
