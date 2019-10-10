Police: Man found dead in Henry County home

Police are investigating a homicide in Henry County after a man was found dead in a home.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Eminence police were called to a home on Jackson Road around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say an officer found the deceased man with apparent trauma to the head. The call initially came in as a possible kidnapping.

Authorities have yet to release the victim's name. They are looking for a person of interest and a woman who may be with the person they are looking for.