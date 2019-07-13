Police: Man pulled gun, pointed it at victims in Lexington road rage incident

Officers say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday on Plymouth Drive. According to an arrest citation, 46-year-old John Schlegel pulled a .380 firearm in a fit of road rage.

The citation says Schlegel racked the firearm in an attempt to load it, leaving behind a round of ammunition officers found on the ground.

Four victims told police that Schlegel had pointed the gun at them.

Schlegel was found at his home with the firearm loaded on the couch and missing a round. Police also say Schlegel smelled of alcohol.

Schlegel was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

