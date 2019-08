A man is in jail following a scuffle with police Thursday morning.

Lexington police said they responded to a report of a man and woman unresponsive in a car at East Sixth Street and Ohio Street around 2:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said the man came to and reached for a gun on his hip.

There was a brief struggle and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Davon Gill was charged with a handful of crimes, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.