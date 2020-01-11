Police: Man robbed at gunpoint by two women in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington police are looking for two women they say held a man at gunpoint and took his phone.

Officers say the robbery happened near the intersection of 6th Street and Chestnut Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim made plans to meet up with a woman on the internet. When he arrived at the location, however, two women came up to his car. One of them was reportedly carrying a gun.

Police say the man handed over his phone and then drove away to call authorities.

No one was hurt in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

 
