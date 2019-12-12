Police: Man robbed two banks in Bourbon County with toy gun

Paris police arrested a man accused of robbing two banks in the city.

Cheikh Gueye is charged with first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

Police say they were called to Main Street on Wednesday for a holdup alarm at Kentucky Bank.

Tellers say a man gave them a note demanding money or he'd kill everybody.

Police say Gueye was seen running out of the front door. While officers searched the area for him, another call came in for another robbery at Blue Grass Federal Savings & Loan.

Officers spotted Gueye, and he later ran and hid inside Michael's Food Mart nearby.

Police say Gueye would not follow their directions and reached for his waistband, telling officers, "It was just a game."

Officers found Gueye was carrying a toy gun and had $7,881 in cash in his backpack. Some of the cash was still banded with markings for Kentucky Bank and Blue Grass Federal Savings & Loan.

Gueye was arrested and admitted to police he went into both banks, gave each teller a note, and then received money.

Officers learned Gueye attempted a robbery in Georgetown, Ky., but did not get any money there, so he went to Paris.