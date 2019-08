Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery at a loan business.

Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Cash Express on Broadway.

Investigators believe a man wearing a mask showed a gun to the clerk when robbing the business. The clerk complied, and the robber left with money. The clerk was the only person inside the store.

Officers are checking to see if there is surveillance video.

K-9s and a police helicopter are assisting in the search for the suspect.