Police: Man runs through glass front door to escape burglary arrest

Police in Kentucky say a man is behind bars after causing damage to two businesses in a burglary attempt.

Photo: London Police

London police say officers responded to an alarm Sunday at Verizon on Ky. 192. The suspect, identified as Corey Daniels of Atlanta, Georgia, is accused of running through the glass door of the neighboring mattress store, shattering glass in the process.

Police say Daniels was eventually captured at a nearby Kroger following a foot chase.

Officers investigated the damage inside the stores and discovered Daniels broke into the mattress store before breaking through a wall into Verizon. Police discovered damage to Verizon's security system and safe in the back room. A sledgehammer and crowbar were at the businesses.

Daniels was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, fleeing and evading police, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

London police say Daniels was also wanted out of Alabama for a burglary offense.