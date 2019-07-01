Police: Man shoots into Kentucky home after being kicked out of party

A Kentucky man is accused of shooting into a house after being kicked out of a party.

Dayton police arrested Charles McIntyre Monday morning.

Police say he was asked to leave a house party after becoming reckless Sunday night.

McIntyre left and went to his house across the street. That's where police say he grabbed a long rifle and started shooting into the home he was asked to leave, according to WXIX

Three people were in the targeted home at the time, police said. No one was hurt.

McIntyre is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment.

