Police: Man shot in neck in Lexington neighborhood

Police say a man has been seriously injured in a shooting in the Eastland Parkway neighborhood.

It happened off of Jennifer Road late Tuesday night. Police say they were called to the area after someone reported a man with a gun in a parking lot.

When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital. Officers tell us his injuries could be life-threatening.

Police tell us they found one shell casing on the ground, and are talking to witnesses.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we get more information.