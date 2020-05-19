Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook

A man is accused of shooting a Waffle House employee in suburban Denver onenight after being asked to wear a face-covering inside the restaurant.

KDVR-TV reports 27-year-old Kelvin Watson was arrested Monday on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

An arrest affidavit says employees told investigators Watson came to the restaurant shortly after midnight Thursday, and a waitress told him he needed to wear a mask to be served.

Watson allegedly returned and threatened the cook with a gun.

Police say he returned the following night, slapped the cook across the face and shot him outside of the restaurant. The cook survived the shooting.