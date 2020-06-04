Police: Man wanted in incident after Monday's protest turns himself in

A man wanted in connection with an assault that happened during Monday's protest has been arrested.

Lexington police say 19-year-old Dylan Dempster turned himself in at Police Headquarters Thursday evening.

Police say Dempster is charged with riot, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Investigators report that Dempster knowingly participated in a riot and caused physical injury to a non-participant.

Investigators also say Dempster is accused of intentionally breaking the victims' car window with a skateboard.