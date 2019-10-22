Police: Man with rifle robs Lexington pharmacy twice, locks employees in office

A man accused of robbing a Lexington pharmacy twice in three weeks was arrested Monday.

Michael McReynolds, Jr. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Michael McReynolds, Jr., 32, was charged with two counts of robbery.

According to McReynolds' arrest citation, he entered Hubbard & Curry Pharmacy on Professional Heights Drive in Lexington on Sept. 27.

McReynolds was armed with AK-style rifle and was wearing a black mask when he demanded Oxycodone and Zubsolv pills, according to court documents.

The masked gunman made off with more than 1,000 pills and $300 in cash.

Officers returned to the pharmacy on Oct. 18 for a report of another armed robbery.

The suspect was again armed with an AK-style rifle and demanded Oxycodone and Hydrocodone before locking employees in an office, according to court records.

Employees told police that McReynolds may be a suspect due to his demand for the unique drug Zubsolv during the first robbery.

Employees said McReynolds was prescribed Zubsolv, but was unable to get his prescription because he did not have insurance.

