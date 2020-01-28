Police: Maryland officer fatally shoots handcuffed man in cruiser

Authorities are investigating why a police officer in Maryland shot and killed a handcuffed man in the front passenger seat of a police cruiser.

News outlets report Prince George’s County police officers responded Monday night to reports that a driver had struck multiple vehicles near the Temple Hills community.

Officers believed the man was under the influence of PCP.

The man was handcuffed and buckled into the front passenger seat of a police cruiser before the officer shot him.

Two independent witnesses told police they either saw or heard a struggle, and heard loud bangs coming from the cruiser.

