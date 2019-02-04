Police: Men in Savannah Spurlock video 'know that we know who they are'

Richmond police continue to reveal new clues about Savannah Spurlock's disappearance one month after the case was opened.

When the search began, the last place that Richmond police knew the 22-year-old Spurlock had been seen alive was leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington.

Police released surveillance pictures of Spurlock leaving the bar, and investigators say she left with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to the Garrard County home after being at the bar.

"We have talked to those individuals. We have identified them and spoken to them," assistant police chief Rodney Richardson said. "We haven’t released their names and don’t intend on doing so at this time. Those three men know that we know who they are and right now that is good enough for us."

Police say one of the men told investigators Spurlock left the Garrard County home on her own. This is where police have executed search warrants including at a home. Detectives released this information in hopes someone in the area saw something which could help them in their investigation. Police are also still searching for her cellphone, which she used house before her disappearance to call her mom.

"There was a purse found in a car that Savannah took to Lexington. We do not have her cellphone. We would like to have her cellphone," Richardson said. "We are looking for her and the cellphone, but we know for sure the cellphone went out of service around 8:30 - 8:45 that morning. How it went out of service we don’t know, but we know that it did and it hasn’t been turned back on."

Police are still withholding some details about the Garrard County investigation because it may jeopardize the case. While Richmond authorities are focused on Garrard County, they say there could be a tip which will take them in a different direction.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.