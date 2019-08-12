Police: Meth found next to child during London traffic stop

London police say two are behind bars after officers found methamphetamine next to a child in a car seat during a traffic stop.

Police say Hank Vaughn Jr., 28, of East Bernstadt and Megan Rethmeye, 27, of Lexington were in a vehicle on Main Street in London when officers conducted a traffic stop.

Vaughn was the passenger in the vehicle, and officers found a medicine bottle with a variety of prescriptions along with some methamphetamine. Rethmeyer was driving the vehicle, and police say she gave the officers consent to search the vehicle.

The officers say they found methamphetamine in Rethmeyer's purse, which was next to a child in a car seat. In total, officers seized more than 54 grams of methamphetamine.

Vaughn was charged with various drug charges, while Rethmeyer was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Both were placed in the Laurel County Detention Center.