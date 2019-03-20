Police: Montgomery Co. man held woman against her will, ran from police

A Mount Sterling man is behind bars, accused of multiple charges after he reportedly made a woman get into a car and wouldn’t let her out.

According to an arrest citation, 26-year-old Jesse Burgess came up behind a woman at the Dollar General on Indian Mound and pressed something into the small of her back, while demanding the keys to her vehicle.

Burgess then reportedly forced her into the car and drove around for about an hour, before dropping her off at the same location.

Officers later spotted the car Burgess was in, and began following him. Police say Burgess crashed into the gate at Lexington Metals Factory, but when they tried to get him to come out of the vehicle, Burgess took off again.

Pursuing officers say they followed Burgess down Hinkston Pike, where Burgess ran through a fence. According to police, Burgess then tried to take a water company truck, before running away on foot into a field.

He was eventually caught around ½ mile or more into the field. Police say as he was being taken into custody, Burgess refused to roll over on his stomach, or raise his hands.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Regional Jail and is charged with robbery, kidnapping, fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

